Global stock losses hit $6 trillion as coronavirus fear spreads

Global stock losses hit $6 trillion as coronavirus fear spreads

business Updated: Feb 28, 2020 07:24 IST
Abhishek Vishnoi
Bloomberg, Singapore
Global stocks have lost at least $6 trillion in market value since Jan. 20
Global stocks have lost at least $6 trillion in market value since Jan. 20
         

Global stocks have lost at least $6 trillion in market value since Jan. 20 when the coronavirus outbreak first started becoming a concern for investors.

The decline accelerated this week as the spread of cases outside of China picked up pace, sparking a worldwide sell-off that led to six straight sessions of losses for stocks through Thursday.

Infections in South Korea have skyrocketed to more than 2,000 from less than 100 a week ago, while new cases in Italy and Iran have also seen a sharp up-tick and the global tally has topped 80,000.

