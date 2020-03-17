e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Gold extends fall as investors rush to hoard cash

Gold extends fall as investors rush to hoard cash

Autocatalyst metals platinum and palladium rose more than 5% each in early trade before paring gains. The metals were the worst hit in Monday’s free fall since they are also considered industrial metals.

business Updated: Mar 17, 2020 14:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Bengaluru
Gold prices fell as demand for cash continued to surge due to coronavirus impacting the economy adversely.
Gold prices fell as demand for cash continued to surge due to coronavirus impacting the economy adversely. (REUTERS)
         

Gold prices fell almost 2% on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session’s meltdown, as investors continued to sell assets to keep their money in cash because of heightened concerns over the economic toll of the coronavirus outbreak.

Autocatalyst metals platinum and palladium rose more than 5% each in early trade before paring gains. The metals were the worst hit in Monday’s free fall since they are also considered industrial metals.

Spot gold fell 1.8% to $1,487.36 per ounce by 0757 GMT, having slumped as much as 5.1% on Monday to its lowest since November 2019. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,488.

“This is just a continuing trend of gold positions being liquidated as equity markets collapse. There is a trend towards holding cash in the market and that’s being reflected in gold,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

“With the meltdown in asset markets, it’s clear that longer-term gold, silver and palladium holders are liquidating profitable positions to cover losses elsewhere.”

Asian shares held their ground on Tuesday in volatile trade following one of Wall Street’s biggest one-day routs in history as headlines about the outbreak and its global economic impact whiplashed investor sentiment.

Countries and major central banks have ramped up measures to protect their economies from the outbreak, which has infected more than 174,100 people globally.

The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed rates back to near zero in a surprise move on Sunday, to support a rapidly deteriorating global economy.

With a lot of risks in the market, which should have been supportive for bullion, the Fed hit the panic button, signalling concerns over the economic recovery, said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

“But we have to weigh it with the fact that equities are probably going to fall further as the economic damage is going to come out worse than expected. So, bad news and good news is both bad for gold right now,” he said.

Holdings in the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.2% to 929.84 tonnes on Monday.

Among other precious metals, palladium was down 0.5% at $1,609.09 per ounce, having plummeted as much as 18% in the previous session.

Platinum slid 0.3%, to $661, having posted its biggest one-day percentage decline ever on Monday.

Silver fell 1.2% to $12.75, after touching its lowest since 2009 in the last session.

tags
top news
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy
‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
‘People used to say Indians aren’t aggressive, need captain like Kohli’
‘People used to say Indians aren’t aggressive, need captain like Kohli’
‘Only wear a mask if...’: Govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines
‘Only wear a mask if...’: Govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Delhi under coronavirus lockdown: What’s shut under the ban
Delhi under coronavirus lockdown: What’s shut under the ban
Coronavirus | How deadly, how to identify, how to prevent: Dr Trehan answers
Coronavirus | How deadly, how to identify, how to prevent: Dr Trehan answers
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

business news