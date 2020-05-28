e-paper
Home / Business News / Gold futures rise on spot demand, global cues

Gold futures rise on spot demand, global cues

Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Updated: May 28, 2020 14:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Gold prices traded higher by 0.34 per cent at USD 1,732.60 per ounce in New York. (AP file photo. Representative image)
         

Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 4 to Rs 46,535 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June traded higher by Rs 4, or 0.01 per cent, to Rs 46,535 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4,055 lots.

The yellow metal for August delivery edged up by Rs 79, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 46,786 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13553 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold prices traded higher by 0.34 per cent at USD 1,732.60 per ounce in New York.

