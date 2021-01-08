e-paper
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jan 08, 2021

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jan 08, 2021

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 10:13 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Jan 08, 2021
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Jan 08, 2021
         

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 51060) have increased since yesterday(Rs. 51050). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this week (Rs. 50730.0) by 0.65%.

Although the global gold prices($1910.0) dropped by 0.16%, the spot gold prices in India(Rs. 51060) saw a growth of 0.02%.

Gold and other precious metals on Jan 08, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its fall today as well. It was clocked at $1910.0 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted a decrease of -0.16% over yesterday. This price level is 1.6% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1879.4). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.4% to $27.0 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.09% to $1120.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50759 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 51060 . 

MCX Gold on Jan 08, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.19% to Rs. 50858.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29% or about Rs. 96.63 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 69590 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 51060) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 51050), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $3.0 to $1910.0 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 50759.

Currency Exchange Rate on Jan 08, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

