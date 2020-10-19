e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 19, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 19, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 09:51 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Oct 19, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Oct 19, 2020(Reuters)
         

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 50520.0 from Rs. 50510.0. Although, It was also lower than the previous week average of Rs. 50535.71 by 0.03%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs. 50520.0 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.11%. The global spot price is $1901.4.

Gold and other precious metals on Oct 19, 2020

Global spot prices grew by 0.11% today which is opposite to yesterday's case. The final value in the current close being $1901.4 per Troy ounce. This price level is 0.07% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1900.1). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 2.41% to $24.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.17% to $866.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50555.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50520.0 . 

MCX Gold on Oct 19, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 61365.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 50520.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50510.0), along with global spot prices growth of $2.0 to $1901.4 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 50555.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Oct 19, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags
top news
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad today, to review Covid-19 situation in constituency
Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad today, to review Covid-19 situation in constituency
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million
India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million
Labour bureau to release new working-class inflation index on October 21
Labour bureau to release new working-class inflation index on October 21
After Kerala smuggling racket, NIA probes international terror links in 2 more cases
After Kerala smuggling racket, NIA probes international terror links in 2 more cases
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In