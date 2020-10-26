e-paper
Home / Business News / Jack Ma’s Ant set to raise $34.5 billion through IPO

Jack Ma’s Ant set to raise $34.5 billion through IPO

The fintech giant will have a market value of $315 billion even before exercising its greenshoe option, based on filings Monday. That’s about the same valuation as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and four times larger than Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

business Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 04:30 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Bloomberg| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Hangzhou
The IPO is attracting interest from some of the world’s biggest money managers, and sparking a frenzy among individual investors in China clamouring for a piece of the sale.
The IPO is attracting interest from some of the world's biggest money managers, and sparking a frenzy among individual investors in China clamouring for a piece of the sale.
         

Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. is set to raise about $34.5 billion through initial public offerings in Shanghai and Hong Kong, a blockbuster listing that will rank as the biggest IPO ever and make it one of the most valuable finance firms on the planet.

The fintech giant will have a market value of $315 billion even before exercising its greenshoe option, based on filings Monday. That's about the same valuation as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and four times larger than Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The IPO is attracting interest from some of the world’s biggest money managers, and sparking a frenzy among individual investors in China clamouring for a piece of the sale. In the preliminary price consultation of its Shanghai IPO, institutional investors subscribed for over 76 billion shares, or over 284 times of the initial offline offering tranche, according to Ant’s Shanghai offering announcement.

“This was the first time such a big listing, the largest in human history, was priced outside New York City,” billionaire founder Ma told the Bund Summit in Shanghai Saturday. “We wouldn’t have dared to think about it five years, or even three years ago.”

Such demand puts the much-anticipated IPO on track to surpass Saudi Aramco’s $29 billion sale last year. Ant priced its Shanghai stock at 68.8 yuan ($10.27) apiece and its Hong Kong shares at HK$80 ($10.32) each. The company may raise another $5.17 billion if it exercises its greenshoe options.

This is “a homecoming for capital markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong,” said existing investor John Ho, founder of Janchor Partners.

