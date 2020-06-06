e-paper
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw named EY World Entrepreneur 2020

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was picked from among 46 award winners from 41 countries and territories vying for the world title. I

business Updated: Jun 06, 2020 05:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was picked from among 46 award winners from 41 countries and territories vying for the world title.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Ltd, was named the EY World Entrepreneur of The Year at a virtual award ceremony on Friday, consultancy firm EY said in a statement.

Mazumdar-Shaw was picked from among 46 award winners from 41 countries and territories vying for the world title. In the 20-year history of the award, she became the third EY World Entrepreneur of The Year Award winner from India, after Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank (2014) and Narayana Murthy of Infosys Technologies Ltd (2005), the statement said.

