e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Millennials look for relief in stocks

Millennials look for relief in stocks

Many of these new investors were lured into trading by the sharp plunge in stock values after the lockdown was announced in end-March, hoping to make a quick buck as share prices rebound.

business Updated: Aug 17, 2020 05:30 IST
Nasrin Sultana
Nasrin Sultana
Mint, Mumbai
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)
         

Millions of young Indians are dabbling in stocks for the first time as they remain stuck at home, with many of them trying their hands at trading shares to boost income amid pay cuts and job losses.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data showed that investors opened a record 2.4 million demat accounts in the three months to June 30, or 5.6% of the total number of such accounts, reflecting the growing retail participation in stock markets. In the six months ended June, 3.9 million accounts were added, totalling 43.2 million.

Many of these new investors were lured into trading by the sharp plunge in stock values after the lockdown was announced in end-March, hoping to make a quick buck as share prices rebound. Others took to day-trading, hoping to supplement incomes as they had either lost their jobs or had to take pay cuts as companies slashed costs amid the pandemic. “We are seeing a huge fear of missing out among retail investors. There were a lot of investors who missed the rally from the demonetisation lows. However, the latest fall has presented an opportunity for these investors,” said Jimeet Modi, founder and chief executive of brokerage Samco Securities. “Lockdowns and working from home have resulted in people having a lot more time compared with pre-Covid times, contributing to increased investor interest.” While some market experts have warned that the current stock valuations are hard to justify and near bubble territory, retail investors seem to be unperturbed by the worries around

Covid and its fallout on earnings. Experts attributed the more-than-45% surge in stocks since hitting the lows of March to high retail interest as well as excess liquidity.

tags
top news
868 people killed in floods in 11 states: Govt
868 people killed in floods in 11 states: Govt
India eyes global front runners in Covid-19 vaccine plan
India eyes global front runners in Covid-19 vaccine plan
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
Covid-19:What you need to know today
Covid-19:What you need to know today
RIL, Amazon set to clash on e-pharma
RIL, Amazon set to clash on e-pharma
How will Joe Biden’s plan on climate crisis impact India?
How will Joe Biden’s plan on climate crisis impact India?
10 booked for sexual assault of 17-year-old British national in Gurugram
10 booked for sexual assault of 17-year-old British national in Gurugram
Covid update: Antivirus ACs in Parliament; USA clears new test; jail hotspot
Covid update: Antivirus ACs in Parliament; USA clears new test; jail hotspot
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In