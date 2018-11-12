Nifty, Sensex trade flat, rupee slips below 73 mark

Shares were largely unchanged on Monday as a weak rupee boosted IT stocks, but losses in financials and auto stocks capped the gains.

The broader NSE Nifty was down 0.02 percent at 10,583.15 as of 0631 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.11 percent lower at 35,121.57.

In broader Asia, stocks slipped as signs of softening demand in China rekindled anxiety about the outlook for world growth.

Several factors, including the uncertainty around liquidity of non-banking financial companies, upcoming elections and ongoing corporate earnings, are bound to keep the market volatile, said Siddharth Sedani, head of equity advisory at brokerage firm Anand Rathi.

Investors were also cautious ahead of October’s inflation data. A Retuers poll found retail inflation likely slowed to its slowest pace in 12 months in October after food and fuel costs fell, keeping the official consumer prices gauge below the central bank’s medium-term target for a third consecutive month.

The rupee weakened 0.68 percent to 72.97 against the dollar, pushing IT shares higher.

Shares of software services exporters Infosys Ltd climbed 2.4 percent, while those of larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 1.4 percent.

Tech Mahindra Ltd’s stock jumped 3.4 percent.

Jeweller Titan Company Ltd, up 4.2 percent, was the top percentage gainer on the NSE index. The company reported strong quarterly revenue growth on Friday.

Oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd was the top loser, with shares falling as much as 4.1 percent as crude prices rebounded.

Shares in Tata Motors Ltd, owner of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), slipped 3.4 percent to a one-week low after JLR total retail sales fell 4.6 percent in October.

The Nifty Auto index fell 1.2 percent, as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd also logged losses to the tune of 1.5 percent.

The financial sector was under pressure, with the Nifty PSU Bank index declining 1.9 percent to its lowest since Oct 31.

Top lender State Bank of India’s stock fell 1.6 percent, while private sector-lenders ICICI Bank Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd slipped 1.1 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 14:04 IST