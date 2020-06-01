e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee settles 8 paise higher at 75.54 against US dollar

Rupee settles 8 paise higher at 75.54 against US dollar

The rupee appreciated 8 paise to provisionally close at 75.54 against the US dollar on Monday supported by optimism over the government’s reopening plan for the domestic economy.

business Updated: Jun 01, 2020 14:47 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Mumbai
The rupee opened at 75.32 at the interbank forex market, pared some gains, and finally settled at 75.54 against the US dollar, up 8 paise over its last close.
The rupee opened at 75.32 at the interbank forex market, pared some gains, and finally settled at 75.54 against the US dollar, up 8 paise over its last close.(Reuters file photo)
         

The rupee appreciated 8 paise to provisionally close at 75.54 against the US dollar on Monday supported by optimism over the government’s reopening plan for the domestic economy.

Forex traders said foreign fund inflows, weak American currency and positive domestic equities also boosted investor confidence.

The rupee opened at 75.32 at the interbank forex market, pared some gains, and finally settled at 75.54 against the US dollar, up 8 paise over its last close.

It had settled at 75.62 against the US dollar on Friday.

During the day, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 75.29 and a low of 75.60.

The government on Saturday said a phased exit would begin on June 1 from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown.

Announcing the new guidelines, the home ministry said a complete lockdown would continue till June 30 in areas identified as Covid-19 containment zones across the country, but restrictions would be lifted in a phased manner at other places after the ongoing fourth phase.

On the equities front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was quoting 957.09 points higher at 33,381.19 and broader Nifty rose 244.75 points to 9,825.05.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth Rs 1,460.71 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.69 per cent to USD 38.10 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.37 per cent to 97.98.

tags
top news
Airlines urged to keep middle seats empty or give ‘wrap around’ to fliers
Airlines urged to keep middle seats empty or give ‘wrap around’ to fliers
Monsoon to be normal, around 102% of average, says weather department
Monsoon to be normal, around 102% of average, says weather department
Live: Long queues as Indian railways start operations of 200 passenger trains
Live: Long queues as Indian railways start operations of 200 passenger trains
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM calls for ‘maximum discussion’ on three things
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM calls for ‘maximum discussion’ on three things
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
Trump rushed into White House bunker by Secret Service as protests raged: Report
Trump rushed into White House bunker by Secret Service as protests raged: Report
Unlocking begins today, cautious states ease several restrictions
Unlocking begins today, cautious states ease several restrictions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In