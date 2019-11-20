e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Sebi tightens disclosure norms on loan defaults, revises rights issue of shares

Sebi would revise the norms for issuance of shares on right basis to existing shareholders. The timeline would be reduced from 55 days currently to 31 days.

business Updated: Nov 20, 2019 18:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Sebi extended the Business Responsibility Report (BRR) requirement to top 1,000 companies, from 500 currently.
Sebi extended the Business Responsibility Report (BRR) requirement to top 1,000 companies, from 500 currently.(REUTERS Photo)
         

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday approved stricter disclosure norms for listed companies on loan defaults and revised its regulations for portfolio managers as well as for rights issue of shares.

Sebi also extended the Business Responsibility Report (BRR) requirement to top 1,000 companies, from 500 currently.

In case of default in repayment of principle or interest on loans beyond 30 days, listed companies will have to disclose “fact of such a default” within 24 hours, the regulator said after its board meeting here.

In another decision taken at the meeting, Sebi would revise the norms for issuance of shares on right basis to existing shareholders. The timeline would be reduced from 55 days currently to 31 days.

Besides, the watchdog would amend the norms for portfolio managers wherein net worth and minimum investment requirements would be raised for such entities. About the new disclosure requirements on loan defaults, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said the objective is to “get more openness to help investors”.

tags
top news
At big cabinet meet, a decision likely on trifurcating BPCL before sale
At big cabinet meet, a decision likely on trifurcating BPCL before sale
In Delhi, NCP chief Pawar meets Congress leaders amid focus on Maharashtra
In Delhi, NCP chief Pawar meets Congress leaders amid focus on Maharashtra
‘Rajya Sabha seat changed to humiliate me and party’, Sanjay Raut complains
‘Rajya Sabha seat changed to humiliate me and party’, Sanjay Raut complains
‘Never in Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee on Amit Shah’s pan-India NRC pitch
‘Never in Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee on Amit Shah’s pan-India NRC pitch
No proposal to link social media accounts of individuals to Aadhaar: Prasad
No proposal to link social media accounts of individuals to Aadhaar: Prasad
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
WhatsApp’s upcoming features to look out for
WhatsApp’s upcoming features to look out for
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

Business News