e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex ends 144 points higher; financial stocks sparkle

Sensex ends 144 points higher; financial stocks sparkle

After gyrating 633.11 points in a choppy session, the 30-share BSE index settled 143.51 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 39,757.58.

business Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 15:57 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India
According to experts, better-than-estimated Q2 performance from banks and strong auto sales numbers offered support to the market.
According to experts, better-than-estimated Q2 performance from banks and strong auto sales numbers offered support to the market.(PTI file photo)
         

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 144 points higher on Monday, tracking strong buying sentiment in financial stocks amid positive cues from global markets.

After gyrating 633.11 points in a choppy session, the 30-share BSE index settled 143.51 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 39,757.58.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 26.75 points or 0.23 per cent to 11,669.15.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 7 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries (RIL) was the top laggard, crashing over 8 per cent. HCL Tech, TCS, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Maruti and UltraTech Cement also ended in the red.

According to experts, better-than-estimated Q2 performance from banks and strong auto sales numbers offered support to the market.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a positive note.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with significant gains in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.06 per cent lower at USD 37.16 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 32 paise to end at 74.42 against the US dollar.

tags
top news
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharashtra Congress
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharashtra Congress
Delhi riots: HC sets aside trial court’s order granting bail to school owner
Delhi riots: HC sets aside trial court’s order granting bail to school owner
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised with Covid-related complications
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised with Covid-related complications
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In