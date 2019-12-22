Sikkim IFFCO lays foundation for India’s single largest organic processing unit in Sikkim

business

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 21:04 IST

Shri. Prem Singh Tamang, Chief Minister, Sikkim laid the foundation stone of Integrated Organic Food Processing units of Sikkim IFFCO Organics Ltd. in Rangpo, East Sikkim in the presence of Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shri Narender Singh Tomar along with Shri L. B. Das, Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Shri Lok Nath Sharma, Minister of Agriculture, Government of Sikkim and Dr. U. S. Awasthi, MD, IFFCO. Sikkim IFFCO Organics Ltd. is a Joint Venture between world’s biggest fertilizer cooperative IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd.) & Government of Sikkim. It is formed to promote & market the organic produce of the country, especially from the State of Sikkim and other North-Eastern states of the country. The major commercial crops in which Sikkim IFFCO will operate are Ginger, Turmeric, Large Cardamom and Buckwheat. The initial cost of the project is INR 50 Crore. The manufacturing would kick start from December, 2020. All SIFCO products will be certified 100% organic hence, non-toxic in nature.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister, Sikkim Shri Prem Singh Tamang said that Sikkim is the first state of India to go 100% organic, committing itself to attain sustainable agriculture and to promote the Green Himalayan Economy. He said that the Joint-venture is a step in the direction of a safer food supply chain and environment protection. He emphasized on the point that this joint venture will ensure that the state of Sikkim fulfils the mission of doubling farmers’ income highlighted by the Government of India. He urged farmers of Sikkim to establish the gold standards of organic farming for not only farmers of India but the farmers of the world by showing them how we can ensure a healthier world yet making profit through organic farming.

Union Minister of Agriculture Shri Narender Singh Tomar applauded IFFCO and Government of Sikkim’s initiative to strengthen organic agriculture in the country and honing its capability to provide livelihood to the local farmers. This will help in boosting economy of North Eastern states of India as they are pre-dominantly dependent on agriculture. This project is in line with the vision of honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s strategic thinking and planning to boost organic farming in the country hence doubling farmers’ income in 2020.

Dr. U. S. Awasthi, MD, IFFCO said this is the beginning of new era of organics at IFFCO. He further said that farmers can achieve any feat once they embrace food-processing with open arms. He said food-processing ensures value addition to the crops, which further ensures farmes make most profit out of their produce. It is IFFCO’s objective to begin this new decade with suatinable and environment-friendy agriculture for the farmers of the country. SIFCO will be capable of promoting these certified organic products worldwide and enhnacing the 100% organic image of Sikkim state globally. He emphasised that IFFCO has made dedicated efforts to retain soil fertility and ecological health by introducing organic fertilizers also.

SIFCO has already signed two MoU’s one with Blossoms Biodynamics, USA for the utilizing their marketing & distribution in the North American markets and the other with Centar Dr. Rudolfa Steinera, Croatia for marketing its products in Croatia and the European Union.