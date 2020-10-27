e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / SpiceJet starts facilitating Covid-19 tests for passengers in India, UAE

SpiceJet starts facilitating Covid-19 tests for passengers in India, UAE

Passengers can submit their samples at a “location of choice”, including at home, using the “At your Doorstep” service, the airline said.

business Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 17:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
New Delhi
Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet during a press conference in Gurugram.
Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet during a press conference in Gurugram. (ANI photo)
         

SpiceJet has started facilitating Covid -19 testing for its passengers in India and the UAE with the help of VFS Global, a press release issued by the airline said on Tuesday. “As the Covid -19 negative test report has become mandatory for passengers, especially for international travel, there are rising apprehensions among travellers regarding the entire process of complying with various pre-travel requirements,” it said.

Passengers can submit their samples at a “location of choice”, including at home, using the “At your Doorstep” service, the airline said, adding that the appointment booking service for testing is being offered by VFS Global. The test reports will be sent by the associated laboratory to the registered email address of the individual within 24 to 60 hours, ensuring confidentiality of the result, the release said.

In India, the passengers can visit an ICMR-approved laboratory in Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Pune to give the samples, the release said. It mentioned that the Covid -19 test fees in India will be in accordance with the regulated prices set by local government bodies and the same rates will apply for children and adults.

“Passengers travelling from the UAE may submit their test samples at the partnered certified laboratory in Ajman, Abu Dhabi, Dubai or Sharjah or at a location of choice within the UAE. The test prices will start as low as AED 160 for both children and adults,” the release said. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in the country under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed with other countries since July. The country started the scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

tags
top news
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against ‘sowing discord’
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against ‘sowing discord’
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In