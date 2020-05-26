e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / ‘Stringent lockdown’: Fitch projects Indian economy to contract 5% in 2020-21

‘Stringent lockdown’: Fitch projects Indian economy to contract 5% in 2020-21

Fitch said it has made further cuts to world GDP forecasts in its latest Global Economic Outlook (GEO) for May, but the slump in global economic activity is close to reaching its trough.

business Updated: May 26, 2020 22:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi
New Delhi
Fitch’s revised forecast for the Indian economy is substantially lower than 0.8 per cent growth for 2020-21 fiscal projected in April.
Fitch’s revised forecast for the Indian economy is substantially lower than 0.8 per cent growth for 2020-21 fiscal projected in April.(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
         

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday forecast a 5 per cent contraction of Indian economy in the current fiscal, on account of slump in economic activities and very stringent lockdown policy.

This is substantially lower than 0.8 per cent growth for 2020-21 fiscal projected in April.

Fitch said it has made further cuts to world GDP forecasts in its latest Global Economic Outlook (GEO) for May, but the slump in global economic activity is close to reaching its trough.

“The biggest forecast cut was to India where we now anticipate a 5 per cent decline in the current financial year (ending March 2021) in contrast to an earlier forecast of growth of 0.8 per cent.

“India has had a very stringent lockdown policy that has lasted a lot longer than initially expected and incoming economic activity data have been spectacularly weak,” Fitch said.

This compares to an estimated 3.9 per cent growth in the previous fiscal. Growth is, however, expected to rebound to 9.5 per cent in 2021-22.

“World GDP is now forecast to fall by 4.6 per cent in 2020 compared to a decline of 3.9 per cent predicted in our late-April GEO. This reflects downward revisions to the eurozone and the UK and, most significantly, to emerging markets (EM) excluding China,” said Brian Coulton, Chief Economist, Fitch Ratings.

tags
top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Bundesliga live score & updates: Dortmund 0-1 Bayern in 2nd half
Bundesliga live score & updates: Dortmund 0-1 Bayern in 2nd half
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In