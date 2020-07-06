e-paper
Tea production down 54 percent in April due to Covid-19 lockdown

Tea production down 54 percent in April due to Covid-19 lockdown

Out of the total tea production of 39.02 million kg in April, about 33.79 million kg were CTC (crush-tear-curl) variety, 4.74 million kg orthodox variety and 0.49 million kg were green tea.

business Updated: Jul 06, 2020 17:34 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
According to the provisional data, tea production in Assam fell to 13.21 million kg in April from 44.98 million kg a year ago.
According to the provisional data, tea production in Assam fell to 13.21 million kg in April from 44.98 million kg a year ago.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

India’s tea production declined 54 per cent to 39.02 million kg in April due to the nationwide lockdown to control Covid-19, according to data from the Tea Board.

The output had stood at 84.49 million kg in the corresponding month last year.

Out of the total tea production of 39.02 million kg in April, about 33.79 million kg were CTC (crush-tear-curl) variety, 4.74 million kg orthodox variety and 0.49 million kg were green tea.

According to the provisional data, tea production in Assam fell to 13.21 million kg in April from 44.98 million kg a year ago.

In West Bengal, tea output stood at 9.64 million kg in April as against 23.34 million kg in April 2019.

Overall, tea output in north India plunged to 23.91 million kg, from 70.47 million kg in the year-ago month.

However, the production in South India increased to 15.11 million kg, compared with 14.02 million kg a year ago.

