Vodafone likely to launch VoLTE in Tamil Nadu this year

Telecom service provider Vodafone on Monday indicated its plans of launching the Voice over LTE (VoLTE) service in Tamil Nadu this year, according to a top official.

S Murali, business head, Vodafone Tamil Nadu responded in the affirmative when asked if the rollout of the VoLTE service in Tamil Nadu would take place this year. “(We) should be (launching it)”, he said.

“You will get to know (once we launch VoLTE service). We have launched it (VoLTE service) in many parts of the country”, he said, declining to elaborate further.

Some of the cities Vodafone offers VoLTE services in include Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka and Kolkata.

The VoLTE services technology offers more clarity on voice through high definition calling, using the same network used for data.

Mukesh Ambani led-Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are other operators that offer VoLTE services in the country.

Responding to a query, Murali said, the company has made investments of about Rs 600 crore in Tamil Nadu and Chennai during the current financial year.

Murali said Vodafone offers SuperNet 4G services in more than 1,800 towns in Tamil Nadu.