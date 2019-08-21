We covered over 10,000 destinations last weekend, says Ola

business

Major cab aggregator Ola on Tuesday said the popularity of Ola Outstation surged last weekend with outstation cabs covering over 10,000 destinations across the country and over 1.1 crore kms.

Besides providing mobility solutions within the cities, Ola offers taxi service called Ola Outstation to the customers enabling them to travel to the destination of their choice.Recently, Ola analysed the travel habit of people using Ola Outstation and came up with some interesting report.

“Data tracked during the long Independence Day weekend from Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, shows over 50 per cent of outstation travel was to hill stations and heritage sites, with places of pilgrimage coming in third at about 20 per cent, Ola said in a statement.

The cab aggregator said 60 per cent of users from Bengaluru, 74 per cent from Delhi and 66 per cent from Mumbai booked Ola Outstation for their spontaneous holiday needs, which means they literally planned their trip on the morning of the travel.

Bengaluru to Rameshwaram clocked the longest trip, with a customer travelling 1,825 kms and Bengaluru to Varkala followed suit with 1,571 kms, Ola said adding, the third and fourth longest trip was taken from Delhi to Chandi covering 1,433 kms and Pune to Goa with 1,421 kms, respectively.

With Ride Now requests as well as Scheduled Rides, customers trust Ola equally for their last-minute plans and planned vacations,said Ola.

