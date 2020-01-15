e-paper
When Narayana Murthy had to paraphrase his talk at Amazon event. His reason

At the end of his talk, the Infosys co-founder promptly left the stage, only to be called again as Bezos personally came on stage to hand over a token of appreciation to Murthy.

business Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys Ltd., speaks during the Amazon Sambhav event in New Delhi.
Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys Ltd., speaks during the Amazon Sambhav event in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)
         

Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on Wednesday could not hide his displeasure at the delay in kicking off the Amazon ‘Sambhav’ summit, saying he is not used to such delays.

The two-day summit began nearly an hour-and-a-half late and this was enough for Murthy to cut short his 20-minute talk to just a little over 5 minutes.

“We are delayed by more than an hour and a half. I should have finished my talk by 11.45 a.m. But it is 11.53 a.m. Therefore, I will try and paraphrase my talk.”

“I was supposed to speak for 20 minutes, but will now try and finish it in five minutes because I am not used to delays,” Murthy, who always moves by the clock, told a packed house at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

At the end of his talk, the Infosys co-founder promptly left the stage, only to be called again as Bezos personally came on stage to hand over a token of appreciation to Murthy.

In order to comply with stringent e-commerce regulations, Amazon.com has sold much of its stake in its desi partner Cloudtail, a joint venture between the Bezos behemoth and Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures.

Amazon sold 25 per cent of its shares to Prione Business Services Pvt, a company run by Catamaran.

Catamaran is now being headed by ex-Infosys CFO Ranganath Mavinakere, Murthy’s all-time favourite.

Over 100 global leaders and industry experts, more than 3,000 SMBs, start-ups and entrepreneurs and over 70 business and tech partners are participating in the summit.

