Andhra Pradesh govt extends Adani Green's power supply deadline: Report

The Andhra Pradesh government has granted Adani Green Energy Ltd a second extension to supply renewable power after the company missed earlier deadlines claiming transmission unavailability, according to a Mint report citing three unnamed sources. The original March deadline for the 3,000 megawatt renewable energy contract (The largest of its kind) was extended to September and it is now December 25(AFP)

Also Read: Coca-Cola's AI-generated Christmas ad receives backlash, company responds

The original March deadline for the 3,000-megawatt renewable energy contract (the largest of its kind) was extended to September, and it is now December 25, according to the report. The deal is also to supply another 3,000 MW in 2025 and an additional 1,000 MW in 2026.

The transmission was to be done by the Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI), which comes under the ministry of new and renewable energy,

“In this particular case (for supply to Andhra Pradesh), the estimated availability of transmission system as updated on CTUIL (Central Transmission Utility of India Ltd) website is April 2025 and then in January 2026 for 1GW each," the report quoted an Adani Green spokesperson as saying. “Recognizing the above delay, SECI has extended the (scheduled completion dates) for our project to match with above timelines, and we are fully committed to supply energy under the PPAs…”

Also Read: Anand Mahindra posts electric SUV video: ‘Don’t try without supervision'

The extension comes despite the N. Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government considering to suspend the agreement, according to the report.

This was after the US authorities indicted Gautam Adani and other executives for allegedly bribing Indian government officials to get renewable energy contracts.

The Adani Group denied the allegations, calling them “baseless."

Then on November 27, the group stated in a regulatory filing that media reports of charges by US prosecutors against Gautam Adani, nephew and Adani Green executive director Sagar Adani, and CEO Vneet Jaain, were “incorrect."

Also Read: Honda enters EV two-wheeler segment, launches Activa e, QC1 | Details