close_game
close_game
News / Business / Bank of Baroda shares hit all time-high after this decision by lender

Bank of Baroda shares hit all time-high after this decision by lender

ByHT News Desk
Dec 27, 2023 08:16 PM IST

Bank of Baroda (NZ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda. The parent bank owns 94 overseas branches or offices in 17 countries.

The shares of Bank of Baroda on Wednesday hit an all-time high of 233.75, this after they were locked in an over three per cent upper circuit. The hike in share price comes after the lender invited buyers to sell stake in its New Zealand arm.

In a newspaper ad, the bank said it was seeking proposal for the ‘selection of investment banker for sale/disinvestment of Bank of Baroda’s entire 100 per cent stake in Bank of Baroda (New Zealand'. The lender has set 2 pm on January 24 as the deadline for the submission of proposal, Livemint reported.

On November 4, Bank of Baroda said it reported 28 per cent rise in net profit to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,253 crore in the second quarter(Reuters file photo)
On November 4, Bank of Baroda said it reported 28 per cent rise in net profit to 4,253 crore in the second quarter(Reuters file photo)

The statement issued by Bank of Baroda said that all liabilities of BoB (New Zealand) are guaranteed by the parent bank, adding that any private firm/public limited company/limited liability partnership/firm across the world can participate in the tender process.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Bank of Baroda (NZ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda. The parent bank owns 94 overseas branches or offices in 17 countries. There are 8,200 domestic branches, out of which 4,942 are in rural and semi-urban areas, the report added.

ALSO READ: Canara Bank announces IPO for mutual fund subsidiary: ‘In due course…’

Bank of Baroda to raise 2,500 crore


On December 15, Bank of Baroda had announced it will generate fund worth 2,500 crore through Basel III bonds, PTI reported.

The lender's Capital Raising Committee had approved a proposal to raise the first tranche of Basel III-compliant Tier II bonds having a base issue size of 1,000 crore with a green-shoe option to retain the over-subscription to the tune of 1,500 crore, the report added.

According to the Basel III capital norms, the banks must improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

On November 4, Bank of Baroda said it reported 28 per cent rise in net profit to 4,253 crore in the second quarter.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out