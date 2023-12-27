close_game
close_game
News / Business / Canara Bank announces IPO for mutual fund subsidiary: ‘In due course…’

Canara Bank announces IPO for mutual fund subsidiary: ‘In due course…’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 27, 2023 07:21 PM IST

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited will become the fifth mutual fund company to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited, the mutual fund subsidiary of Canara Bank, will have an initial public offering (IPO) in ‘due course,’ the Bengaluru-based lender said on Wednesday.

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund was established in 1993 as Canbank Mutual Fund, getting its current name in 2007 (File Photo)
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund was established in 1993 as Canbank Mutual Fund, getting its current name in 2007 (File Photo)

“We wish to inform you that Canara Bank has in principle approved to initiate the process of listing its Mutual Fund Subsidiary in the stock exchanges by way of an IPO, subject to following the due diligence, laid down procedures, opportune time, regulatory approvals etc.,” the bank stated in an exchange filing, according to Moneycontrol.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“In this regard, further announcements of all material developments will be made as and when required, as per applicable regulations,” the bank added.

Additionally, the proposed IPO will see the Canara Bank subsidiary become the fifth mutual fund company to get listed on the stock exchanges – BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange). The first four are HDFC AMC, Nippon Life India AMC, UTI Asset Management Company, and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

What is Canara Robeco Asset Management Company?

It was set up in 1993 as Canbak Mutual Fund, and received its current name in 2007, as a result of Canara Bank entering into a partnership with Robeco Group, a Dutch asset manager.

The total assets managed by Canara Robeco as of November 2023 are worth 78,398.51 crore, as per Moneycontrol.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out