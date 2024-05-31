Beacon Trusteeship IPO allotment: Here's how to check status online in 5 steps
Beacon Trusteeship IPO: Those who have applied for the issue can check the allotment status on the registrar's portal- Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Beacon Trusteeship IPO: The share allotment of Beacon Trusteeship IPO will be finalised today (May 31). Those who have applied for the issue can check the Beacon Trusteeship IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal- Kfin Technologies Ltd. The Beacon Trusteeship IPO opened for subscription on May 28 and closed on May 30. The listing date of the IPO is scheduled for June 4.
If you have invested in the IPO, you can check the allocation basis to see if you have received shares and the quantity of shares allotted. For those who have not received the shares, initiation of the refund process will commence on June 3.
Beacon Trusteeship IPO: How to check allotment status on Kfin Technologies Ltd
- Cick on the Beacon Trusteeship IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
- Following this, five links will appear on the screen and you can open one of the URLs
- Select Beacon Trusteeship IPO from the drop-down box in the "Select IPO" section
- Choose Application No., Demat Account or PAN
- Enter captcha code and click on “Submit”
Beacon IPO details
The IPO, which is valued at about ₹32.52 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 3,872,000 equity shares at face value of ₹10 and a 1,548,000 equity shares as offer-for-sale component. The company's promoters are Pratapsingh Indrajitsingh Nathani and Prasana Analytics Private Limited while the book running lead manager of the IPO is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd while the issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited. Spread X Securities is the Beacon Trusteeship IPO market maker of the IPO
