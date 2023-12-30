Boeing urges airlines to inspect 737 MAX planes for possible loose bolt

Airplane manufacturer Boeing has issued advisory for airlines to inspect their B737 Max fleet following the discovery of bolt with missing nut during routine maintenance by an international operator. A Boeing 737 MAX(REUTERS)

In a statement released on Friday, Boeing assured that the identified issue on the specific airplane has been promptly addressed.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: Air India's first wide-body Airbus A350 has arrived: Check out cabin interiors pics

Three Indian airlines—Akasa Air, SpiceJet, and Air India Express—operate B737 Max planes in their fleets.

"We have been made aware of this issue by Boeing. Like all operators around the world, and in accordance with our highest standards of safety, Akasa will be following the same checks and procedures that the manufacturer or regulator recommends," an Akasa Air spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

The airline further added, "Our operating fleet and deliveries are not impacted so far."

Also read: Tata-Boeing Aerospace delivers 250th made-in-India AH-64 Apache fuselage

On Thursday, the US aviation regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), released a statement saying it is “closely monitoring targeted inspections… to look for a possible loose bolt in the rudder control system”.

The FAA said that Boeing has issued a Multi-Operator Message, advising operators of newer single-aisle aeroplanes to inspect specific tie rods responsible for rudder movement, looking for potential issues with loose hardware.

“The agency is asking the airlines to work through their approved Safety Management Systems to identify whether any loose hardware has been detected previously and to provide the agency with details on how quickly these two-hour inspections can be completed,” FAA’s statement added.

The nut was found during regular maintenance on a part of the rudder control. Boeing also found another new plane with a nut not properly tightened, according to the FAA.

(Inputs from PTI)