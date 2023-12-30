close_game
close_game
News / Business / Boeing urges airlines to inspect 737 MAX planes for possible loose bolt

Boeing urges airlines to inspect 737 MAX planes for possible loose bolt

ByHT News Desk
Dec 30, 2023 03:11 PM IST

Three Indian airlines—Akasa Air, SpiceJet, and Air India Express—operate B737 Max planes in their fleets.

Airplane manufacturer Boeing has issued advisory for airlines to inspect their B737 Max fleet following the discovery of bolt with missing nut during routine maintenance by an international operator.

A Boeing 737 MAX(REUTERS)
A Boeing 737 MAX(REUTERS)

In a statement released on Friday, Boeing assured that the identified issue on the specific airplane has been promptly addressed.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: Air India's first wide-body Airbus A350 has arrived: Check out cabin interiors pics

Three Indian airlines—Akasa Air, SpiceJet, and Air India Express—operate B737 Max planes in their fleets.

"We have been made aware of this issue by Boeing. Like all operators around the world, and in accordance with our highest standards of safety, Akasa will be following the same checks and procedures that the manufacturer or regulator recommends," an Akasa Air spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

The airline further added, "Our operating fleet and deliveries are not impacted so far."

Also read: Tata-Boeing Aerospace delivers 250th made-in-India AH-64 Apache fuselage

On Thursday, the US aviation regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), released a statement saying it is “closely monitoring targeted inspections… to look for a possible loose bolt in the rudder control system”.

The FAA said that Boeing has issued a Multi-Operator Message, advising operators of newer single-aisle aeroplanes to inspect specific tie rods responsible for rudder movement, looking for potential issues with loose hardware.

“The agency is asking the airlines to work through their approved Safety Management Systems to identify whether any loose hardware has been detected previously and to provide the agency with details on how quickly these two-hour inspections can be completed,” FAA’s statement added.

The nut was found during regular maintenance on a part of the rudder control. Boeing also found another new plane with a nut not properly tightened, according to the FAA.

(Inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out