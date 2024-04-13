 Centre expedites process of allocating licence to Elon Musk's Starlink ahead of his India visit: Report - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Centre expedites process of allocating licence to Elon Musk's Starlink ahead of his India visit: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Starlink, the satellite internet service of Elon Musk's SpaceX, provides high speed internet connections

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has expedited the process of allocating the licence to billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink satellite unit ahead of his visit to India later this month. The DoT may issue a letter of intent (LoI) and trial spectrum to Starlink for satellite communications services, Moneycontrol reported.

According to a government official, the department is carrying out inter-ministerial discussions due to a security issue. Starlink, the satellite internet service of Elon Musk's SpaceX, provides high speed internet connections. The SpaceX founder will be in India on April 21 and 22, and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as high-ranking government officials.

With a global mobile personal communication by satellite services (GMPCS) and a trial spectrum, Starlink could carry out a pilot of its services in the retail consumer space. The company would also require permission from the ministry of home affairs (MHA), law enforcement and security agencies as the Modi government has some security concerns, the report added.

Earlier, Starlink had issued clarification on its shareholding pattern to the government's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The Elon Musk-helmed firm had cited US regulations behind its inability to disclose all the ownership details, while declaring that it does not have investors from countries with which India shares land borders.

Elon Musk will be in India on April 21 and 22, and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as high-ranking government officials(Reuters file)
Elon Musk will be in India on April 21 and 22, and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as high-ranking government officials(Reuters file)

Last November, Bharti Group-backed satellite internet service conglomerate Eutelsat-OneWeb received trial satellite spectrum in both `Ka’ and `Ku’ bands for 90 days and has begun using demo airwaves to run the advanced trials with key customers.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to the European Space Agency, the Ku band downlink is used from 10.7 GHz to 12.75 GHz for the direct broadcast satellite services. On the other hand, the Ka band is used in communication satellites, uplinked in either the 27.5 GHz and 31 GHz bands.

ALSO READ: Starlink to be a ‘formidable competition’ for Airtel-backed OneWeb, says Sunil Mittal

Eutelsat-OneWeb is the only satellite communication player with necessary authorisations from the India National Space Promotions and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

Companies like Eutelsat OneWeb, Starlink, Jio Satellite Communications Amazon are vying for a portion of the Indian market.

In November 2022, Starlink initiated the process of applying for the GMPCS licence after facing issues with the Centre for accepting pre-orders for its terminals.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Centre expedites process of allocating licence to Elon Musk's Starlink ahead of his India visit: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On