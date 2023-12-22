close_game
close_game
News / Business / Centre releases 72,961 cr as additional installment of tax devolution to States

Centre releases 72,961 cr as additional installment of tax devolution to States

ANI |
Dec 22, 2023 02:42 PM IST

The central government has authorised the release of an additional instalment of tax devolution amounting to ₹72,961 crore to state governments for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes.

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The central government has authorised the release of an additional instalment of tax devolution amounting to 72,961 crore to state governments for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes.

HT Image
HT Image

This devolution of funds comes ahead of the forthcoming festivities and the New Year. It will, to some extent, strengthen the hands of the state governments.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Find the state-wise break-up of devolution funds that were released:

This latest instalment is in addition to the tax devolution instalment due to States on January 10, 2024, and the instalment of 72,961.21 crore already released on December 11, 2023.

There has been precedent where the central government has paid devolution to states in advance. One such advance instalment in addition to the regular instalment was released in June this year to enable states to speed up capital spending, finance their development, and welfare-related expenditure and also to make available resources for priority projects or schemes.(ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out