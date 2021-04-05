IND USA
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin and US dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration. (Reuters)
Cryptocurrency market cap hits record $2 trillion; Bitcoin's at $1.1 trillion

  • Bitcoin was last up 1.4% at $59,025, with a market cap of $1.1 trillion.
Reuters | New York
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 11:29 PM IST

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - The cryptocurrency market capitalization hit an all-time peak of $2 trillion on Monday, according to data and market trackers CoinGecko and Blockfolio, as gains over the last several months attracted demand from both institutional and retail investors.

At midday, the market cap was at $2.02 trillion. Bitcoin was last up 1.4% at $59,025, with a market cap of $1.1 trillion.

