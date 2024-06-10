 Demat accounts & mutual fund portfolios won't be frozen for not giving nomination details : SEBI - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Demat accounts & mutual fund portfolios won't be frozen for not giving nomination details : SEBI

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 10, 2024 05:48 PM IST

Providing nomination details are still compulsory for new investors.

Demat accounts and mutual fund portfolios won't be frozen for not submitting nomination, SEBI announced today.

SEBI logo outside the regulators’s office.(HT photo)
SEBI logo outside the regulators’s office.(HT photo)

The decision was taken based on representations received from the market participants, for ease of compliance and investor convenience, the markets regulator said in a circular.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Also Read | Zerodha's Nithin Kamath praises Sebi: 'Brokers' future role may reduce to just…'

Security holders can also receive dividend, interest or redemption payment as well as to lodge grievance or avail any service request, even if 'choice of nomination' is not submitted, SEBI wrote, adding that payments including dividend, interest or redemption payments which are currently withheld for not having nomination details shall be processed.

However, the choice of nomination is still mandatory for new investors, except for jointly held Demat Accounts and Mutual Fund portfolios. SEBI said that depositories and asset management companies (AMCs) must communicate with customers through mail or SMS on a fortnightly basis to get nomination details.

SEBI had extended the deadline until June 30, 2024 for mutual fund investors to complete their nominations, last December.

Also Read | SEBI looks to allow Mutual Funds to sell CDS schemes; Reform CDS buying rules

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Demat accounts & mutual fund portfolios won't be frozen for not giving nomination details : SEBI
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On