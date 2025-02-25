Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Earning $50,000 a year in US? You can afford a large house in these cities

ByHT News Desk
Feb 25, 2025 05:09 PM IST

The purchasing power of Americans to afford a large home has seen a significant decline of 31.7 per cent since Covid pandemic.

If you live in the US and have a $50,000 salary, there are 37 cities where you can afford a large house, a figure that used to be 564 just five years ago.

Among those 37 cities, Clarksdale, Mississippi ranks the top where that same salary can afford a median of 2,642 square feet.(Representational Image/Unsplash)
Among those 37 cities, Clarksdale, Mississippi ranks the top where that same salary can afford a median of 2,642 square feet.(Representational Image/Unsplash)

Among those 37 cities, Clarksdale in Mississippi ranks on top where one can afford a median of 2,642 square feet in the above-mentioned salary, according to a report by news aggregator Digg which cited data from US real estate company HomeAbroad.

Also Read: 'Get it built - NOW!': Donald Trump wants the Canada Keystone XL Oil Pipeline project to be resumed

This ranking comes with HomeAbroad using cost of living and home sale price data to calculate the size of home a $50,000 salary could realistically afford across over 900 US cities.

After Clarksdale comes Canton, Illinois with a median of 2,481 square feet, and Forrest City, Arkansas with 2,374 square feet.

Most cities in US Midwest

Over half of these 37 cities where a large house can be realistically affordable for this salary bracket are in the US Midwest, followed by the South, which calls itself home to 22 per cent of these cities.

Also Read: Unilever's Hein Schumacher steps down as CEO and director, CFO Fernando Fernandez to take his place

Meanwhile, the smallest houses are found in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Over there, the median property which can be afforded on a $50,000 salary, measures a very tiny 97 square feet, according to the report.

As mentioned earlier, things were completely different five years back in the year 2020.

At that time, homebuyers who were earning a salary of $50,000 could afford a house worth up to $239,935, the report read.

Also Read: Prominent SpaceX engineer who worked on Starlink is leaving the company

This figure drastically fell by 31.7 per cent by 2025 to an average of just $163,806, showcasing several aspects such as the damage the Covid pandemic did to the economy, among others.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On