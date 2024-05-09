 Elon Musk’s xAI nears funding at $18 billion value soon as this week - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk’s xAI nears funding at $18 billion value soon as this week

Bloomberg |
May 09, 2024 09:17 AM IST

The size of the round hasn’t been finalized, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup X.AI Corp. is set to close its funding round at a valuation of about $18 billion as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his security detail depart the company's local office in Washington, US.(Reuters)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his security detail depart the company's local office in Washington, US.(Reuters)

The size of the round hasn’t been finalized, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The maker of AI chatbot assistant Grok was set to raise $6 billion in the round, whose participants include Sequoia Capital, Bloomberg News has reported.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Sundar Pichai on Google layoffs, AI plans and when his company ‘got it wrong’

Deliberations are ongoing and details such as the valuation and timing could still change, the people said. Representatives for Musk’s social network X, formerly known as Twitter, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read more: Sundar Pichai vs Satya Nadella: Google CEO's not playing ‘to someone else’s dance music’ reply on AI race

The funding round for the OpenAI rival was being marketed via a pitch deck highlighting potential selling points for investors, touting Musk’s track record at Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, and noting that xAI will be able to train on the high-quality data from X, a person familiar with the matter has said. 

Read more: Sacked Tesla employee says Elon Musk's company is selling magic: ‘Will look back on the time fondly’

Having access to data is crucial for building large language models, the technology that powers AI chatbots, an area where xAI aims to compete with other well-funded businesses such as OpenAI. 

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Elon Musk’s xAI nears funding at $18 billion value soon as this week

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On