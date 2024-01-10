close_game
News / Business / Excitel collaborates with OTT play to launch southern OTT pack

Excitel collaborates with OTT play to launch southern OTT pack

ByHT News Desk
Jan 10, 2024 11:11 PM IST

Subscribers will have access to 17 premium over-the-top (OTT) platforms and a comprehensive selection of over 300 live TV channels.

Excitel, the home internet startup, has introduced an affordable internet plan targeting major southern cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Guntur, and Vijayawada. This new plan meets the growing global demand for high-speed internet access coupled with a diverse range of entertainment options.

The new OTT pack not only provides cost-effective, high-quality viewing but also transforms the user experience.
The new OTT pack not only provides cost-effective, high-quality viewing but also transforms the user experience.

Starting at just 599/month for a 12-month subscription, the Southern OTT plan boasts impressive features, including a speed of up to 400 Mbps, providing users with a seamless online experience. Additionally, subscribers will have access to 17 premium over-the-top (OTT) platforms and a comprehensive selection of over 300 live TV channels.

Speaking during the launch of the plan Varun Pasricha, COO of Excitel, said, "We are excited to unveil India's first South Plan, designed to cater to the diverse languages and cultures in regions like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and beyond. With the changing landscape of home broadband and Cable TV, we are moving away from restrictive DTH subscriptions and expensive add-ons."

With the help of this plan, users can access a library of over 50,000 titles and shows with a single sign-on.

The company is also working on an initiative to introduce a comprehensive north plan, expanding its services beyond just incorporating OTT apps. This expansion will include regional northern apps, reflecting Excitel's commitment to providing diverse and region-specific content for subscribers nationwide. Excitel's strategic steps emphasize its dedication to delivering an enriched selection of entertainment to a broader audience.

Wednesday, January 10, 2024
