Falcon Technoprojects IPO allotment to be finalised today: Steps to check status
For those who have been allotted the shares, you will receive them in your demat accounts on June 25.
The share allotment for Falcon Technoprojects IPO will be finalised today (June 24). Investors who applied for the issue can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal- Kfin Technologies Ltd. The IPO for Falcon Technoprojects opened for subscription on June 19 and closed on June 21. For those who have been allotted the shares, you will receive them in your demat accounts on June 25 and on the same day the company will begin the refund process for those applicants who did not get shares.
The listing date for the IPO is scheduled for June 26. If you have applied for the IPO, you can check the allotment status online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. Here's how to do it:
- Open Falcon Technoprojects IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
- You will then see five links which can be used to view the allotment status
- Open one of the five URLs
- Select Falcon Technoprojects IPO from the drop-down menu in the "Select IPO" section
- Choose PAN, Demat Account, or Application No. to view the status
- Enter the required details and captcha code
- Click on ‘Submit’ to check the allotment status
Falcon Technoprojects company details
Falcon Technoprojects' revenue from operations for the period ended January 31, 2024, stood at ₹10.33 crore. The company's Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at ₹86.98 lakh in the same period.
Falcon Technoprojects IPO objectives
The net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company for meeting working capital requirements and for future growth plans as well as general corporate purposes.
