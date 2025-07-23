FEMA complaint against online fashion retailer Myntra for FDI norm violation: ED

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a complaint under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) against online fashion retailer Myntra, its linked companies and directors for “carrying out multi-brand retail trading in the guise of wholesale cash and carry”, which was a violation of the foreign direct investment policy, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday. ED said enquiries against Myntra were initiated based on credible information that the online retailer and related companies were engaged in multi-brand retail trade (FIle Image)

The federal financial crimes probe agency has been investigating several e-commerce platforms since 2014 for alleged violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms.

“ED, Bengaluru Zone, has filed a complaint under FEMA against Myntra Designs Private Limited (Myntra) and its related companies and their directors for contravention to the tune of ₹1654,35,08,981 ( ₹1654.35 crore),” the statement said.

HT has reached out to Myntra for its comment on the ED statement. The story will be updated accordingly.

ED said enquiries against Myntra were initiated based on credible information that the online retailer and related companies were engaged in multi-brand retail trade (MBRT).

“ED investigation revealed that Myntra declared that they were engaged in the business of wholesale cash and carry and invited and received FDI from foreign investors equivalent to ₹1654,35,08,981 and that they sold the majority of their goods to Vector E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (who sold the goods in retail to the ultimate customer),” ED said.

It further said that Vector and Myntra are related parties and belong to the same group or group of companies.

“Vector E-Commerce was created and continued to be used as a corporate entity to bifurcate the B2C [(business to customer i.e. Myntra Designs to retail customers)] transaction into B2B (Myntra Designs to Vector E-Commerce) and then B2C (Vector E-Commerce to retail customers),” the agency said in its statement.

It said the probe also revealed that “Myntra was actually carrying out multi-brand retail trading in the guise of wholesale cash and carry. Even otherwise, Myntra has not satisfied the conditions laid down for wholesale/cash and carry trading as they have made cent per cent sales to Vector, which is in contravention of amendment dated April 1, 2010 and October 1, 2010, which permitted only 25% sale to companies belonging to the same group or group companies”.

FEMA was enacted in 1999 after repealing the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) of 1973. It is a civil law enacted to consolidate and amend the laws relating to facilitate external trade and payments and to promote orderly development and maintenance of foreign exchange market in India. ED has been given the responsibility to conduct investigation into suspected contraventions of foreign exchange laws and regulations, to adjudicate and impose penalties on those adjudged to have contravened the law.