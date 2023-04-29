Home / Business / Gold, silver prices on April 29: Check rates in your city

Gold, silver prices on April 29: Check rates in your city

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Apr 29, 2023 08:55 AM IST

The rate for 24-carat gold as on Saturday is ₹6,082 per gram, with 8 and 10 grams priced at ₹48,656 and ₹60,820, respectively.

Gold prices in India remained unchanged on Saturday compared to the previous day's rates, according to Goodreturns. The rate of 22K gold per gram stood at 5,575, while that of 24K gold was 6,082. While 8 grams of 22K gold can be purchased at a cost of 44,600, and the same quantity of 24K gold costs 48,656. Similarly, silver rates too remained the same as compared to yesterday's rates, with one gram of silver costing 76.20. On Friday, silver rates saw a slight dip, with the cost per gram of silver being 0.3 less than that of the previous day.

As per the latest rates, the cost of 22K gold per gram is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,575, while the price of 24K gold per gram is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,082. (Representational Image)
Check today's gold and silver rates in your city

Cities22K gold (per 10 gram)24K gold (per 10 gram)
Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh 55,900 60,970
Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata 55,750 60,820
Chennai, Coimbatore, Vellore 56,200 61,310
CitiesSilver per 10 gram
Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh 762
Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata 762
Chennai, Coimbatore, Vellore, Hyderabad 800

The lastest silver rates as per Goodreturns said, for those interested in purchasing silver of 8 grams, it can be bought at a cost of 609.60. The price of 100 grams of silver was recorded at 7,620.

It's important to note that the rates mentioned above do not include taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. Therefore, customers are advised to contact their local jewellers to get the actual rates, including all applicable taxes and charges. This will help customers to get a better understanding of the final price they will have to pay for purchasing gold or silver.

Gold prices in India are dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

