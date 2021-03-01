IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / GST collections rise 7 pc to 1.13 lakh crore in February
The collection is, however, lower than the record <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,19,875 crore collected in the previous month.
The collection is, however, lower than the record 1,19,875 crore collected in the previous month.
business

GST collections rise 7 pc to 1.13 lakh crore in February

The gross GST revenue collected in February 2021 is 1,13,143 crore, of which CGST is 21,092 crore, SGST is 27,273 crore, IGST is 55,253 crore (including 24,382 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is 9,525 crore (including 660 crore collected on import of goods).
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:11 PM IST

GST collections crossed the 1 lakh crore-mark for the fifth month in a row in February, rising 7 per cent to over 1.13 lakh crore, indicating economic recovery, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The collection is, however, lower than the record 1,19,875 crore collected in the previous month.

The gross GST revenue collected in February 2021 is 1,13,143 crore, of which CGST is Rs 21,092 crore, SGST is Rs 27,273 crore, IGST is Rs 55,253 crore (including Rs 24,382 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 9,525 crore (including Rs 660 crore collected on import of goods).

"In line with the trend of recovery in the GST revenues over past five months, the revenues for the month of February 2021 are 7 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

"During the month, revenues from import of goods were 15 per cent higher and the revenues from the domestic transaction (including import of services) are 5 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year," the ministry said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The collection is, however, lower than the record <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,19,875 crore collected in the previous month.
The collection is, however, lower than the record 1,19,875 crore collected in the previous month.
business

GST collections rise 7 pc to 1.13 lakh crore in February

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The gross GST revenue collected in February 2021 is 1,13,143 crore, of which CGST is 21,092 crore, SGST is 27,273 crore, IGST is 55,253 crore (including 24,382 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is 9,525 crore (including 660 crore collected on import of goods).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
business

A taper tantrum around 2024 polls could be Modi govt’s biggest economic trial

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:17 PM IST
While most of the economic analysis around the pandemic’s impact on the Indian economy has focused on domestic factors, there is merit in looking at the impact of a near-certain economic disruption to the Indian economy in the next few years
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the government, the objective of this auction is to obtain a market determined price of all the spectrum blocks.(Mint)
As per the government, the objective of this auction is to obtain a market determined price of all the spectrum blocks.(Mint)
business

Spectrum auction begins, 5G not included: All you need to know about bidding

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Here is what all you need to know about the much-awaited auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Abolition of GST annual audit requirement could save up to 30K crore annually

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:03 PM IST
The Budget proposes removing the mandatory requirement of getting the accounts audited and reconciliation statement submitted by specified professionals, such as chartered accountants
READ FULL STORY
Close
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
business

Gasoline sales record slowest growth in six months, diesel sales falls 5.3%

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Gasoline and gasoil prices in India have risen to record highs, mirroring global markets. Taxes account for about 61% of retail gasoline prices and about 56% of diesel prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.22 per cent to 91.07.(REUTERS)
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.22 per cent to 91.07.(REUTERS)
business

Rupee slips 8 paise to settle at 73.55 against US dollar

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:56 PM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.76 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.19 and a low of 73.76.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While traversing its journey from 549 to 50,000, the Sensex, up 91 times, has delivered 13.6% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) returns in the last 35 years, say analysts.mint(MINT_PRINT)
While traversing its journey from 549 to 50,000, the Sensex, up 91 times, has delivered 13.6% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) returns in the last 35 years, say analysts.mint(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex surges 750 points to end trading at 49,850; Nifty closes above 14,750

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.88 per cent lower at USD 65.39 per barrel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin rises after Chinese region declares war on crypto mining

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Chinese officials first outlined proposals in 2018 to discourage crypto-mining
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
business

India’s biggest oil retailers are focusing on rural revival

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • The increasing economic importance of India’s hinterlands is influencing business expansion plans and accelerating a trend of more service stations being opened in the countryside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
business

Contract farming will increase farm incomes, says PM Modi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:17 PM IST
The webinar, which was attended by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, focussed on effective implementation of budgetary allocations with regard to the agriculture and farmers’ welfare ministry
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
business

Power sector: 7 more states implement reforms, earn more borrowing capacity

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:59 PM IST
On May 17, 2020, the Union government had raised states’ borrowing limit by 2% of GSDP for 2020-21, but 1% of the additional borrowing limit was available on implementation of four reforms with a 0.25% value each
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delivery persons transporting LPG gas cylinders in a rickshaw cart in Patna (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo )
Delivery persons transporting LPG gas cylinders in a rickshaw cart in Patna (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo )
business

LPG cylinder prices hiked for fourth time in a month. Check latest rates here

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The rates were earlier revised by 25 on February 4, 50 on February 15 and then again by 25 on February 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, (Reuters)
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, (Reuters)
business

Amazon quiz: Answer these 5 questions and win 10k Amazon Pay balance

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:20 PM IST
The quiz began at 8am and will end at 12pm on Monday after which the winner list will be declared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Auction house Christie's has just launched its first-ever sale of digital art – a collage of 5,000 pictures, also by Beeple – which exists solely as an NFT. Reuters. (via REUTERS)
Auction house Christie's has just launched its first-ever sale of digital art – a collage of 5,000 pictures, also by Beeple – which exists solely as an NFT. Reuters. (via REUTERS)
business

A 10-second video clip authenticated by blockchain sold for $6.6 million

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • The video by digital artist Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, was authenticated by blockchain, which serves as a digital signature to certify who owns it and that it is the original work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
business

HDFC Securities briefly pause trading on NSE, operations back to normal

Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Both Indian bourses - NSE and its rival BSE Ltd - issued statements saying their systems were working normally after some investors complained about the issue on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac