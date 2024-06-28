 India plans to reduce paperwork for foreign bond investors amid JPMorgan index inclusion: Report - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India plans to reduce paperwork for foreign bond investors amid JPMorgan index inclusion: Report

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 28, 2024 03:41 PM IST

Sebi and RBI are working together to make paperwork easier for foreign bond investors as India gets included in JPMorgan's emerging market bond index.

India is working on reducing the paperwork required for foreign investors to buy India’s sovereign bonds, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed source. This comes after a Bloomberg report depicted how foreign investors find it difficult to invest in India due to the heavy paperwork involved.

India's inclusion in JPMorgan’s emerging market bond index is projected to bring inflows of $20 to $25 billion over the next 10 months.
India's inclusion in JPMorgan’s emerging market bond index is projected to bring inflows of $20 to $25 billion over the next 10 months.

Why is the government making paperwork easier for foreign bond investors?

This also comes as India gets included on JPMorgan’s emerging market bond index on Friday, leading to a projected inflow of $20 billion to $25 billion over the next 10 months, as estimated by JPMorgan. Investors worldwide have already invested close to $11 billion in Indian bonds that are eligible to be included in the index.

Also Read: Indian government bonds included in JPMorgan emerging market index: What happens next?

Foreign investors have been favouring India’s bonds as they have been Asia’s top performing ones, giving returns of 5.3%, compared to Indonesia’s 1.3% for example.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is discussing with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to make the paperwork easier.

How is the government making paperwork easier for foreign bond investors?

The common application form currently requires the RBI’s know-your-customer (KYC) checks to open a bank account, Sebi documentation to open a depository account, and enrollment with the tax department, according to the report.

Also Read: Sebi regulates finfluencers, bans registered entities from associating with them

Sebi wants to eliminate many of its information requirements like disclosure of investor group and beneficial ownership, with information required by the RBI and revenue departments remaining unchanged, the report read.

Sebi and RBI had first discussed easing the rules in May and the discussions are ongoing. A timeline is uncertain because changing the registration forms needs a notification from the central government, according to the report.

Also Read: Foreign investors find it hard to invest in Indian government bonds due to heavy paperwork: Report

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / India plans to reduce paperwork for foreign bond investors amid JPMorgan index inclusion: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On