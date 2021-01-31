India: Toyota sales surge 92 percent, 11,126 units in January
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Sunday reported 92 per cent increase in domestic sales at 11,126 units in January.
The company had clocked domestic sales at 5,804 units in January last year.
"The new year started on a positive note for us and our sales growth stands testimony to the same. Our wholesales have been very encouraging and the booking orders have also witnessed a significant rise," TKM senior vice president Naveen Soni said in a statement.
The company launched the new Fortuner and Legender this year to cater to the growing aspirations of customers who are seeking more style, comfort, and performance, he added.
"We are humbled by the tremendous customer response for both the models, which shows in the continued trust and confidence in the Fortuner, which has been the segment leader since its launch more than a decade ago," Soni said.
Also read| Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc
Moreover, the new Innova Crysta launched in November last year has also received an overwhelming response from the market, he added.
The automaker has also achieved a significant milestone of clocking total sales of over 50,000 units for the Toyota-Suzuki alliance models, Glanza and the Urban Cruiser, ever since the launch of Glanza in June 2019.
"Both the models have proved their popularity in their respective segments and have also allowed us to welcome many new customers into the Toyota family," Soni noted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emirates, DP World, Dubai Airports aim to help transport 2 billion vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU offers guarantees for Covid-19 vaccine deliveries, says UK minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coal India output likely to slip 4 per cent in January after months of growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine of 10 most valued firms lose ₹3.96 lakh crore in market valuation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India: Toyota sales surge 92 percent, 11,126 units in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Growing number of UK firms face bankruptcy as lockdown drags
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Billionaire Steve Cohen quits Twitter, citing threats in GameStop uproar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre may slash customs duty on gold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US media group drags Google and FB to court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For GameStop day traders, the moment they've dreamed about
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robinhood’s meteoric rise feels the pull of Wall Street physics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CFMA claims over 10 MFs may go Franklin Templeton way causing ₹15 lakh cr loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India needs to make efforts to get rating upgrade in line with fundamentals: CEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to introduce bill for banning cryptocurrencies. All you need to know.
- The Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which is scheduled to be tabled at the upcoming Union Budget session, aims “to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency” and “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox