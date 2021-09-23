Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021

Gold Price in India ( ₹46370) has increased since yesterday( ₹46360). Also, it was above the average Gold Price observed this week ( ₹46337.1) by 0.07%.

Although the Gold Price Today in both global ($1816.7) as well as Indian market ( ₹46370) experienced a growth, the Gold Price in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to the growth Global gold price of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹46353 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹343.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹46370 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.74% to ₹46353 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.08% or about ₹343.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.0% or ₹608.0 per kg to the price level of ₹60805 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹46370) increased by ₹343.0 from yesterday ( ₹46360), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of ₹343.0 and value of ₹46353 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹73.8 as compared to previous close of ₹73.9. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.