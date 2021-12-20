Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 12:20:25 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 12:20:25 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 12:20:25 IST
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 12:20:25 IST

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 12:20:25 IST
READ FULL STORY
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 04:03 PM IST

A decrease of 0.41% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 45720 from 45910. It was also lower than the previous week average of 45777.1 by 0.12%.

Global gold prices($1829.9) plummeted which was followed by a fall in spot gold prices in Indian market( 45720), but the fall rate in Indian market of 0.41% was higher as compared to the fall in Global gold prices of 0.41%.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 12:20:25 IST

Global spot prices dropped as per the current close with a value of $1829.9 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.41%. This price level is 4.93% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.85% to $27.4 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.77% to $1230.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47532 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 95.1. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 45720 .

MCX Gold on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 12:20:25 IST

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.2% to 47532 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.63% or about 95.1 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.55% or 393.5 per kg to the price level of 71541 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 45720) decreased by 95.1 from yesterday ( 45910), also global spot prices saw a downturn of $7.52 to $1829.9 value today. Following the trend, MCX future price saw a decrease of 95.1 and value of 47532 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 12:20:25 IST

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.