Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 12:20:25 IST

A decrease of 0.41% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹45720 from ₹45910. It was also lower than the previous week average of ₹45777.1 by 0.12%.

Global gold prices($1829.9) plummeted which was followed by a fall in spot gold prices in Indian market( ₹45720), but the fall rate in Indian market of 0.41% was higher as compared to the fall in Global gold prices of 0.41%.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 12:20:25 IST

Global spot prices dropped as per the current close with a value of $1829.9 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.41%. This price level is 4.93% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.85% to $27.4 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.77% to $1230.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47532 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹95.1. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹45720 .

MCX Gold on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 12:20:25 IST

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.2% to ₹47532 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.63% or about ₹95.1 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.55% or ₹393.5 per kg to the price level of ₹71541 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹45720) decreased by ₹95.1 from yesterday ( ₹45910), also global spot prices saw a downturn of $7.52 to $1829.9 value today. Following the trend, MCX future price saw a decrease of ₹95.1 and value of ₹47532 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 12:20:25 IST

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.