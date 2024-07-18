Infosys Q1 results today: Key things to look out for in IT major's earnings

Infosys Ltd will report its June quarter results at around 3.45pm today. The Salil Parekh-led company will host a press conference at 4.30 pm and a 60-minute conference call at 6 pm. The second-largest domestic IT software exporter may report up to 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the June quarter. The IT major may report revenue growth of 2-2.5 per cent sequentially in constant currency (CC) terms and 2-2.2 per cent in dollar terms, analysts believe. Infosys Q1 results: Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh speaks during the press conference.(Reuters)

Nuvama Institutional Equities said that profit for Infosys may rise 10.2 per cent YoY to ₹6,551 crore on 2.6 per cent YoY rise in sales at 38,918 crore and Ebit margin is seen at 20.8 per cent owing to operating leverage and exceptional item in Q4. It said, “We reckon Infosys shall maintain revenue growth guidance of 1–3 per cent CC YoY and margins in the 20–22 per cent range for FY25.”

ICICI Securities said that it anticipates 3.5 per cent YoY dollar growth for FY25, adding, “Deal pipeline is strong and deals won in previous quarter are ramping up as expected. The number of key deals have also doubled against Q4FY24. We expect order book to be in the range of $5 billion. Infosys completed In-semi acquisition (factoring in 4.5 million quarterly run rate in Q1). In-tech acquisition is expected to close in H1FY25.”

Antique Stock Broking forecasts, “The company should be able to maintain FY25 revenue growth guidance of 1-3 per cent in CC terms and margin growth guidance of 20-22 per cent.”