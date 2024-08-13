 Japan's Nikkei 225 recovers to levels seen before massive August 5 rout - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Japan's Nikkei 225 recovers to levels seen before massive August 5 rout

Bloomberg |
Aug 13, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Technology firms including Tokyo Electron Ltd. rose after Nvidia Corp. boosted the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average recovered back to levels seen before the blue-chip gauge tumbled more than 12% on Aug. 5.

A passerby gestures in front of an electronic board displaying the Nikkei stock average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)
A passerby gestures in front of an electronic board displaying the Nikkei stock average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)

The Nikkei 225 advanced 2.7% to 35,961.95 as of 10:00 a.m. in Tokyo, rising after a long weekend as a weaker yen provided support for exporters such as automakers and tech firms. The yen was little changed at 147.29 per dollar after weakening 0.4% on Monday.

Technology firms including Tokyo Electron Ltd. rose after Nvidia Corp. boosted the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index.

“The huge selloff peaked last week and investor attention is shifting to fundamentals like corporate profitability,” said Ikuo Mitsui, a fund manager at Aizawa Securities. “Investors are buying stocks amid cheaper valuations.”

Both the Nikkei 225 and the Topix have fallen about 9% since the end of July, when the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate and unveiled plans to reduce its bond purchases. The benchmarks are now down around 13% from their records reached last month, after sliding into a bear market on Aug. 5 when losses exceeded 20%.

“Today’s Japanese stocks are likely to be calm for the first time in a while,” said Ryuta Otsuka, a strategist at Toyo Securities Co. “Stability in the yen will also help stabilize Japanese stocks.”

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Japan's Nikkei 225 recovers to levels seen before massive August 5 rout
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On