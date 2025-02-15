Lava launches new Prowatch X with 110+ sports modes: Check price, features and availability

Smartphone maker Lava has launched a new smartwatch with its sub-brand Prowatch - the ‘Prowatch X’. The new watch features a suite of fitness-related features that will likely make it a competition for medium-priced fitness-focused smartwatches. Lava has launched its newest smartwatch Prowatch X with 110+ sports mode and a 10-day battery life.(Lava)

Features and specifications

Prowatch X features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels, 500 nits brightness and 30 Hz refresh rate. The watch face is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 while the accessory's software features for the display include an always-on display and over 110 customisable watch faces.

The watch's software features include Post-Workout Recovery Analysis , Aerobic Training Effect and more than 110 sports modes that cover a range of activities from yoga to high-intensity interval training.

Other interesting features of the watch include the ability to monitor body energy, heart rate variability and VO2 Max, which is the maximum amount of oxygen your body can absorb and use during exercise.

Runners can also access six structured courses using the watch.

Prowatch has included Smart Sleep Technology and manual and continuous SpO2 monitoring features too in the latest edition of its smartwatch. The Smart Sleep Technology feature tracks sleep stages and daytime naps of the user.

The smartwatch is powered by the dual-core Advanced Actions ATD3085C chipset, an HX3960 PPG sensor and comes with Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. It also boasts a built-in GPS and six-axis motion sensors along with altimeter, barometer and compass.

It has 8-10 days of battery backup and is IP68 rated for water resistance, with up to 1.5 meters underwater submersion for 30 minutes. It is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Price and availability

The Prowatch X has been priced at ₹4,499. It will be available for pre-order from Saturday, February 15 till Tuesday, February 18. The watch's open sale will begin on Friday, February 21 on Flipkart. It will be available in three strap options - silicone, nylon and metal - along with a sleek cosmic grey core.