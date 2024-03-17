 Market cap of 5 firms drops ₹2.23 lakh crore last week. How did Reliance Industries, LIC fare? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Market cap of 5 firms drops 2.23 lakh crore last week. How did Reliance Industries, LIC fare?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 17, 2024 11:30 AM IST

ITC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and Infosys were the gainers last week.

Reliance Industries and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) took a massive hit among five of the top 10 valued firms that faced a combined erosion of 2,23,600 crore from their market valuation last week.

Last week, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark Sensex had crashed 1,475.96 points or 1.99 per cent. Besides Reliance Industries and LIC, the other companies that saw erosion from the market cap inclouded ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Hindustan Unilever, PTI reported.

ALSO READ: 10 Adani shares gain up to 7%, add 57,000 crore to market-cap. Top gainer is…

ITC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and Infosys were the gainers last week. As per the PTI report, Reliance Industries' market cap tanked 81,763.35 crore to 19,19,595.15 crore, the highest among the top-10 firms.

India's largest insurer LIC's market value tanked by 63,629.48 crore to 5,84,967.41 crore and that of SBI plummeted by 50,111.7 crore to 6,53,281.59 crore.

ITC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and Infosys were the gainers at the stock market last week(Reuters file)
ITC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and Infosys were the gainers at the stock market last week(Reuters file)

While the m-cap of Hindustan Unilever dropped by 21,792.46 crore to 5,46,961.35 crore, ICICI Bank saw its market cap erode by 6,363.11 crore to 7,57,218.19 crore.

ALSO READ: Smallcap, midcap selloff a healthy correction, not a larger meltdown: Jefferies

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The market valuation of TCS jumped 38,858.26 crore to 15,25,928.41 crore. Bharti Airtel added 11,976.74 crore to its mcap at 6,89,425.18 crore.

The valuation of ITC climbed 7,738.51 crore to 5,23,660.08 crore and that of Infosys went up by 7,450.22 crore to 6,78,571.56 crore.

HDFC Bank's mcap surged 4,443.9 crore to 11,03,151.78 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart of the most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Last Friday, Sensex and Nifty dropped over half a per cent, tracking deep losses in oil and gas, auto and energy stocks amid relentless foreign capital outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 453.85 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 72,643.43 after a weak beginning. During the day, the benchmark tanked 612.46 points or 0.83 per cent to 72,484.82.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Market cap of 5 firms drops 2.23 lakh crore last week. How did Reliance Industries, LIC fare?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On