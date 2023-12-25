Motisons Jewellers IPO listing date tomorrow: Check GMP, return predictions and more

After a succesful initial public offering (IPO) that closed last week, Motisons Jewellers has released the listing date of the issue. The Motisons Jewellers IPO will be listed on the BSE and the NSE on December 26, Tuesday. The listing date of Motisons Jewellers IPO is tomorrow, December 26.(iStock Files)

The information listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) states that the Motisons Jewellers share price will be listed tomorrow under the T group of securities, and the listing will take place in a special pre-open session.

The BSE notice on the listing date said, "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the equity shares of Motisons Jewellers Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group of Securities."

The notice further said that the scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days. The GMP of Motisons Jewellers on Monday shows that the IPO can be a multibagger for investors.

Motisons Jewellers IPO GMP today

The grey market premium of Motisons Jewellers on Monday, December 25 is ₹65. While the GMP is lower than the premium listed on Friday, it is still promising strong returns for the investors, according to the grey market.

The GMP of Motisons Jewellers was ₹89 on Friday, and ₹65 today. Despite a dip in the grey market premium of the company, the share price of the firm is still quoting at 100 per cent premium, which shows strong returns for the investors.

Motisons Jewellers IPO listing price predictions

Since the GMP of Motisons Jewellers has been recorded at ₹65 on Monday, the listing price of the IPO is expected to be more than 100 percent higher than the price band of the issue, which was ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share.

As per the GMP today, the Motisons Jewellers IPO listing price is expected to be ₹120 ( ₹65 + ₹55) tomorrow. It must be noted that the grey market premium has nothign to do with the financials of the company, and should not be held as an indicator of the performance of the IPO.