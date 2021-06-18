Pepsi wants to sell beer named 'Rockstar' among others, seeks trademark

PepsiCo Inc. has filed a trademark application that indicates the company plans to sell alcoholic beverages under the “Rockstar” brand name.

The food and beverage giant is seeking to register the name for beer, alcoholic fruit cocktail drinks, alcoholic malt beverages and hard seltzer, according to a June 14 filing. The application was filed under a provision that says PepsiCo plans to use the trademark for alcoholic beverages but hasn’t yet.

The move comes amid a wave of new alcoholic seltzers, including from Coca Cola Co., which has launched an alcoholic version of its popular Topo Chico mineral water.

In Pepsi’s third quarter earnings call in October, chief executive officer Ramon Laguarta said the company was thinking about its best options for alcoholic drinks and would “make a decision in the coming quarters.”

An email seeking comment from PepsiCo was not immediately returned.

The filing was noted Friday on Twitter by trademark specialist and lawyer Josh Gerben.

“The fact that PepsiCo made this filing signals they are very much considering a product launch around beer and hard seltzer,” Gerben said in a message.





