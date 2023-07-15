Petrol and diesel prices on July 15: Check latest rates for your city

On Saturday, there is no change in the petrol and diesel prices in major cities of the country. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) review fuel prices daily, and the rates – new or unchanged – are announced at 6am each day. Representational Image

Accordingly, if you are in Delhi, you must pay ₹96.72 for a litre of petrol, and ₹89.62 for diesel. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs ₹106.31, while an equal quantity of diesel is priced at ₹94.27. In Kolkata, a litre each of petrol and diesel is retailing at ₹106.03 and ₹92.76, respectively. For Chennai, on the other hand, these are at ₹102.63 and ₹94.24 respectively.

Fuel rates, in fact, have been largely constant since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to these was carried out.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.42 ₹ 92.17 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Gurugram ₹ 97.18 ₹ 90.05 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.48 ₹ 89.76 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.66 Noida ₹ 96.79 ₹ 89.96

Also, it must be noted that petrol and diesel prices vary from state-to-state. This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

