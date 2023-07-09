Petrol and diesel prices on July 9: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily at 6 am. On Sunday, the fuel prices remained unchanged in major cities. The oil marketing companies like IOCL, HPCL and BPCL announce the petrol and diesel prices daily at 6 am.



In Delhi, petrol and diesel were being sold at ₹96.72 per litre and ₹89.62 per litre respectively. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol price stood at ₹106.31 per litre while one litre of diesel costs ₹94.27.



CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 CHENNAI 102.63 94.33 LUCKNOW 96.47 89.76 AHMEDABAD 96.42 92.17 BENGALURU 101.94 87.89

Earlier, the government used to control petrol and diesel prices in India. The fuel prices were revised after every 15 days. In 2014, the Centre de-regulated fuel rates. Since 2017, the prices are revised on a daily basis.

The oil companies decide fuel prices which is overseen by the petroleum and natural gas ministry's petroleum planning and analysis cell.

The fuel prices are determined on the basis of exchange rates, global prices, tax structures and other factors.

A. Petrol prices in states come under VAT which is charged by the state government. Since every state has different VAT, hence the pricing differs.

