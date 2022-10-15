Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices today: Check latest rates in your city on October 15

Petrol and diesel prices today: Check latest rates in your city on October 15

business
Published on Oct 15, 2022 10:53 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 15: In Sriganganagar, one litre of petrol costs ₹113.49 while diesel price stands at ₹98.24 per litre. In Maharashtra's Parbhani, petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹109.45 per litre and ₹95.85 per litre.

&nbsp;As per the usual practice, the windfall profit tax on petroleum that was imposed on July 1, is revised fortnightly. (Ramesh Pathania)
 As per the usual practice, the windfall profit tax on petroleum that was imposed on July 1, is revised fortnightly. (Ramesh Pathania)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged on Saturday as well. According to the fuel prices released by oil companies, the fuel prices are the highest in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.

In Sriganganagar, one litre of petrol costs 113.49 while diesel price stands at 98.24 per litre. In Maharashtra's Parbhani, petrol and diesel prices stood at 109.45 per litre and 95.85 per litre. The fuel prices in the national capital stood at 96.72 per litre and 89.62 per litre respectively. On the other hand, petrol costs 106.31 per litre while diesel costs 94.27 per litre. The petrol and diesel price was the cheapest in Port Blair at 84.1 per litre and 79.74 per litre respectively.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices of top Indian cities on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
NEW DELHI96.72 89.62
MUMBAI106.31  94.27
KOLKATA106.03 92.76
CHENNAI102.63  94.24
BENGALURU101.9487.89
JAIPUR108.4893.72 
CHANDIGARH96.2084.26
LUCKNOW96.5789.76

If you wish to check petrol and diesel prices in your city daily, you can do it by just sending an SMS. The Indian Oil customers need to type RSP and send it to 9224992249. The HPCL customers need to type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. The BPCL customers need to type RSP and send it to 9223112222.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices petrol rates + 1 more
petrol prices diesel prices petrol rates

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out