Petrol, diesel prices in India on July 28. Check fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 68th straight day for several states except Maharashtra. This comes at crude oil now costs $106.96 per barrel.



After Maharashtra reduced VAT on petrol and diesel, fuel is costliest in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar with petrol costing ₹113.49 per litre and diesel costing ₹98.24 per litre.



The petrol price in Mumbai is at ₹106.31 per litre while one litre of diesel costs ₹94.27 in the maximum city. In Delhi, petrol costs ₹96.72 while the cost of diesel stands at ₹89.62 per litre.



On Thursday, petrol is the cheapest in Port Blair at ₹84.10 per litre while diesel costs ₹79.74 per litre.

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) NEW DELHI 96.72 89.62 MUMBAI 106.31 94.27 KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 CHENNAI 102.63 92.76 BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 LUCKNOW 96.57 89.76 SRIGANGANAGAR (RAJASTHAN) 113.49 98.24 PORT BLAIR 84.1 79.74 PARBHANI (MAHARASHTRA) 109.37 95.77

Source: IOC

On May 21, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced slashing the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹9.5 per litre and ₹7 per litre after the Centre reduced excise duties by ₹8 and ₹6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON