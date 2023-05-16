Petrol prices unchanged in major cities; minor fluctuations in diesel rates. Check details

The petrol prices remained unchanged in the major cities of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai during the daily revision on Tuesday. Goodreturns website showed that the price was lowest in Chandigarh at ₹96.20 among the major cities, while in Kerala's Trivandrum it was recorded the highest at ₹109.73. A woman employee works at a petrol pump in Kolkata.(REUTERS/ File)

In Delhi, the price stood at ₹96.72. whereas in the National Capital Regions Noida and Gurugram, it was ₹96.53 and ₹97.10 respectively. On the other hand, the diesel prices saw minor fluctuations in some cities, the data showed. For Noida and Gurugram, minor changes were noted Tuesday with slight increase in price for Noida at ₹89.93, up from ₹89.71 from yesterday, while for Gurugram, a minor dip of ₹0.12 was observed at the latest rates being ₹89.84.

The list of petrol prices by the capital city rates showed that Andaman and Nicobar had the lowest price marked at ₹84.10, while Andhra Pradesh at the highest at ₹111.76.

A look at the latest petrol, diesel rates across major cities.

CITY PETROL (per litre) DIESEL (per litre) Delhi ₹ 96.72 ₹ 89.62 Mumbai ₹ 106.31 ₹ 94.27 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Chennai ₹ 102.63 ₹ 94.24 Bengaluru ₹ 101.91 ₹ 87.89 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.08 ₹ 93.36 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Patna ₹ 107.80 ₹ 94.56

Following the government's decision to deregulate petrol and diesel rates in 2010 and 2014 respectively, retail prices are now decided by oil marketing companies based on global crude prices.

Additionally, in 2017, it was established that new prices would be announced on a daily basis, departing from the previous practice of revising prices fortnightly.

